Fermanagh captain’s message to stay safe

WISE WORDS…Fermanagh GAA captain Eoin Donnolly took a short time out of his work as a respiratory physio at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald, to post a message on social media telling people not to go out in groups and to stay at home.
With football on hold the big Coa man will be concentrating his energies on helping the NHS meet the challenge facing it in the coming weeks.
Posted: 5:50 pm April 1, 2020