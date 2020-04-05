FARRELLY, Patricia (née Murphy) – Fortlea, Derrylin and formerly Swanlinbar, Sunday, 5th April, peacefully at home. Devoted wife of Tommy and loving mother of John (Michelle) and Paul (Thara). Dear sister of Patsy, Phyllis, Josie, Frankie, Kathleen, Carmel and the late Tony, RIP.

Private burial will take place Monday in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Derrylin. A Memorial Mass will be held later to celebrate Patricia’s life.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.