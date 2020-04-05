+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesFARRELLY, Patricia

FARRELLY, Patricia

Posted: 8:23 pm April 5, 2020

FARRELLY, Patricia (née Murphy) – Fortlea, Derrylin and formerly Swanlinbar, Sunday, 5th April, peacefully at home. Devoted wife of Tommy and loving mother of John (Michelle) and Paul (Thara). Dear sister of Patsy, Phyllis, Josie, Frankie, Kathleen, Carmel and the late Tony, RIP.

Private burial will take place Monday in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Derrylin. A Memorial Mass will be held later to celebrate Patricia’s life.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA