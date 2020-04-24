Easing of lockdown edges on to agenda

COVID-19 restrictions may be lifted here earlier than in other parts of the UK, according to First Minister Arlene Foster.

With statistics suggesting the North is affected less than many other regions, it is thought that lockdown measures may be eased accordingly.

The Fermanagh MLA said the Stormont Executive would need to ensure that a number of scientific and public health criteria were met before deciding on any easing measures but added that it could mean that “different parts of the UK move in different time” to other areas.

Ms Foster also ruled out the introduction of a social distancing restriction prohibiting the public from taking exercise more than 2km from their home, as is the case south of the border.

Her comments came after Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon suggested that steps might soon need to be made to ease the lockdown and get the economy moving, including the reopening of schools.

And senior government figures have also upped the pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying that difficult decisions would have to be made before damage inflicted on the economy by the continued lockdown became irreversible.