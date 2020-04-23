+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Covid nurse makes plea to play our part
Covid nurse makes plea to play our part

Posted: 12:57 pm April 23, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com

A NURSE working at the South West Acute Hospital’s Covid-19 ward has appealed to residents to play their part in the battle against the invisible killer virus. Norma Bogle deputy sister of Ward 1 at the hospital on Thursday last, shared the following message. “We have been preparing for some time now to deal with Covid-19 patients, we know there are a lot of worries around Covid-19, but we can and we will get through this. We all have a part to play in fighting Covid-19. You can follow guidelines on the Western Health and Social Care Trust. We all must do it to get through it.”
Explaining how we can all do our bit to limit the spread of the virus, she said, “To stop the spread of Covid-19 we should take the following advice, stay at home, social isolation, keep your distance, wash your hands properly. We can prevent the spread also, by avoiding touching your face. Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing. Catch it, bin it, kill it. We need your help so that we can help you.” Further information and updates from SWAH are shared regularly by the Western Trust via social media platforms.

