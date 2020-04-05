Church parishes ‘taking £10,000 hit per month’

WHILE Pope Francis recently offered prayers for everyone, particularly families facing financial difficulties because of the ongoing pandemic it would appear that financial fears could be closer to home as Catholic churches around the world face financial uncertainty.

Speaking to the Herald, Canon Jimmy McPhillips said, “With regards to finance, that is and will become an issue for every parish as it will be for every family. I am slow to raise it personally, but the average small parish will be taking a hit of around £10,000 per month.

“Bills still have to be paid, staff will have to be paid, bank loans still have to be honoured. So a little appeal not to forget the parish, many clergy will be forgoing their salaries to ensure that others get theirs.

“The diocese have placed on its website a Donate Button at clogherdiocese.ie whereby you can choose your own particular parish and make a donation, our own parish website has also a Paypal Donate site where locals can donate instead of their weekly envelopes and we have also had a few very generous donations to keep us ticking over.”

He added, “The community have made such a big effort to protect and look after one another. Just before lockdown occurred I brought together our Parish Pastoral Team, the local St Vincent de Paul Society, The Emmett’s GAA Club and St Mary’s GAA Club, and we got ourselves a mobile phone, 07379103977, printed 400 postcards with that number on it for anyone in need, every home within the parish should have now received that postcard, and many have to date sought help and received help.

“Unfortunately I had planned to meet up with the other church leaders within the parish to form an alliance, but time went against us and nothing got organised, but all homes, of all faiths and none should have received that card.”

