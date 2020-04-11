Boost for furloughed workers

WITH A growing number of employers across Fermanagh availing of the Government’s furloughing scheme it has been confirmed that workers affected are allowed to find work in key services during the Covid crisis.

Quinn Industrial Holding was quick to take up the furloughing scheme in which the UK Government commits to paying 80 per cent wages of staff put on temporary leave. The scheme has been welcomed by businesses as an important intervention to help them manage costs and ultimately secure jobs in the long run.

There are currently around 600 Quinn workers being paid through the scheme.

Now it has been confirmed that furloughed workers can apply for other jobs while retaining 80 per cent salaries with their existing employers.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds has announced that members of the public currently on furlough could find work in key services during the COVID-19 outbreak.

With demand for labour high in sectors like health, retail and agri-food, Minister Dodds urged those seeking alternative employment to register using the Job Centre Online web link and to also avail of help from Department for Economy’s Career Advisers who could help match relevant skills to available jobs.

The Minister said: “You can make initial contact via our careers webchat or email service and an adviser will contact you usually within one working day. For employers who are experiencing issues filling vacancies, you can also register your opportunities using the Employers online facility. These sites are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and currently advertising over 6,000 positions per month across 20 different sectors.”

A furloughed employee can work for another employer while furloughed, so long as it is permitted by their employment contract and they are not making money or providing services to the employer from which they are furloughed.