We all need to play our part, stress hospital bosses

THE SECRET to beating the Covid crisis lies in the cooperation of the community and health service, SWAH chiefs have said.

Speaking to the Herald yesterday morning, director of acute services, Geraldine McKay, and assistant director Professor Ronan O’Hare both urged the public to follow all guidelines from the PHA on social distancing and self isolation. If everyone plays their part, we will get through this, was their message.

Prof O’Hare said: “It is very important the community follows the PHA guidelines. It’s very important the community looks after itself. The way to be this will be via communities. Communities standing together, to impose self isolation, to make sure those people who are isolated can survive self isolation, and also make sure health care workers and essential workers actually get to work.”

Ms McKay said it was important the public helped keep the pressure off the hospital at this critical time, and also urged people to follow the PHA guidelines regarding distancing and contact.

“It’s just a different way for people to live their lives right now,” she said. “The importance of adhering to the guidance, staying back from crowds etc, is really important. Simple handwashing is really, really important. The community can help us in that way.”

Prof O’Hare added: “As it stands things are very fluid and changing all the time. The Trust will follow the regional guidance, however we are a small community and we take our staff from a small community too.

“This is a great place to work, and the staff have a huge amount of loyalty to the Trust and their local communities. That is that which will guide us through this epidemic and how we deal with our local communities.”

For full, up-to-date advice on guidelines on what how to help stop the spread of Covid-19 the first point of contact is the PHA website, www.pha.site/coronavirus.

If you think you may have Covid-19 DO NOT visit you local GP or the SWAH Emergency Department. Instead visit the PHA website, or call the NHS helpline on 111. If you feel your situation is urgent call 999 and explain you believe you may be infected.