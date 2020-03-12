Tyrone project leading the way

Europe’s First Carbon Neutral Mine

We are fortunate to live in a beautiful part of the world and looking after it is at the heart of Dalradian’s proposals. That is why our plans for an underground mine in west Tyrone will set new standards by being the first carbon neutral mine in Europe. Modern mining already takes place across Europe and the continent’s leading mining nation, Sweden, is renowned for its environmental credentials. We can emulate and exceed that success here in Tyrone.

International Best Practice

Following feedback during the planning process Dalradian made a number of enhancements to the project. These will reduce our Greenhouse Gas emissions by 25% through choices such as using biodiesel and introducing more electrification powered by renewable sources. We have also developed one of the most sophisticated and far reaching carbon neutral schemes for any business on the island. Based on a number of internationally approved standards the scheme follows the principles of Avoid, Reduce, Substitute and Compensate.

Independent

An independent third-party organisation will ensure that our carbon neutral status will be legally enforced and independently verified throughout the project’s lifecycle – from construction right through to closure. We will also publish a detailed Greenhouse Gas assessment every year so that everyone can clearly see what has been achieved.

Our commitment takes account of Greenhouse Gases produced directly and indirectly by the project, and we will use high quality carbon offsets. Dalradian is proposing a project which is leading the way in environmental management and creating a European first for Tyrone.

