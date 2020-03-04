Time for change: McCluskey makes way for new generation

“IT’S NOT about holding on to positions, it’s about appointing young people to new ones”, those are the words of outgoing Councillor John McCluskey, who has revealed his decision to stand aside from his political duties after less than 12 months in the Council.

Cllr McCluskey who was voted in last May on the back of a pledge to campaign for better health services in Rosela, broke the unexpected news in a recent statement issued to this paper.

It said: “In keeping with our policy of continual development, I believe now is the time for me to move to one side and allow for a younger person to be co-opted onto the Council, this will take effect on 3 March 2020.

“I will continue to help and assist on many issues, particularly the Roslea GP surgery, including all other health and social issues. I believe we should have more people standing in the future elections and I would intent to assist on these and other matters as well.”

Speaking to the Herald about his time in politics, he said, “I’ve enjoyed it immensely, working well with all the parties is extremely important for the future. I believe that the public should have a say in matters and that was really when I ran in the elections.”

When asked about the backlash he may receive for this decision, Cllr McCluskey said, “Some people will be quick to judge me – and perhaps even accuse me of achieving nothing. But if I’ve achieved anything it was making people aware about the closures of schools and GP services across the county.

“There’s been certain opinions and accusations against me, with regards to my decision but that doesn’t bother me. It’s not about the personalities, it’s about the policies that are important to go forward in the future. It’s the day-to-day issues that are effecting people, and that’s all I’m concerned about.

“I’ve been thinking about this decision for some time now, although we are not a political party we have gained many members along the way. I have submitted six names and it will be one out of that six who will be co-opted in and elected as the new councillor.

“Most of them are actually from the Lisnaskea area, so the role will be remaining close to home. I want to make it clear that in the next election, I will be on the frontline, working for whoever we select as a group to move things forward.”