SMYTH, Nora

SMYTH – The peaceful death has occurred of Mrs Nora Smyth (nee Doonan) at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, March 25th, 2020.

In accordance with government advice, there will be no wake.

Funeral will take place on Friday, March 27th, 2020 at 10 am and it is only for the immediate family, with private burial immediately afterwards at Cross Cemetery, Enniskillen.

This funeral Mass will be transmitted live on http://www.saintmichaels-parish.com/webcam.asp

Nora’s grieving family are aware that people are unable to sympathise with them personally at this sad time, however this will not be possible due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The family have requested that condolences may be communicated through the Funeral Director on caddenfunerals4@gmail.com. Please keep her heartbroken family in your prayers.

May perpetual light shine upon her, and may the Souls of the faithful departed Rest In Peace, Amen