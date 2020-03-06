Shock at sudden death of leading cleric

PEOPLE from right across the community have been struggling with the news of the sudden death of one of Fermanagh’s best known clergymen at the age of 52.
Canon Mark Watson, Church of Ireland rector in Maguiresbridge, died suddenly on Monday morning. Emergency services attended the rectory on Drumgoon Road.
Since Canon Watson’s death there has been an outpouring of tributes to a man with a “larger than life personality”, who was a loving father, minister and “good friend”.
As Rural Dean of Enniskillen, Canon Watson was one of the church’s most senior clerics here and had 12 parishes under his remit. He was widely known across the county and in his work helped families in parishes throughout the length and breadth of the Clogher Diocese.
His colleague and friend Rev Johnny McLoughlin spoke fondly of Canon Watson as a “very good friend” adding that he had spoken with him that week, with the pair making future plans. He described news of Canon Watson’s death as ‘a shock’.
Former MP and family friend Tom Elliott said, “Mark was a very modest and unassuming person, as are his family. Mark had a dry sense of humour and I always felt he made people feel very relaxed.” Mr Elliott also referred to his involvement in local lodges outlining he was a former County Grand Chaplin for Fermanagh.
A spokesman for South East Fermanagh Foundation said the community in Fermanagh was “reeling” following the tragic death. Canon Watson was described as a “larger than life personality”, the social media statement continued, “His passing and circumstances brings home the fragility of life, absolutely no one is indestructible irrespective as to whether or not they possess a strong Christian faith.”
Taking up the post as rector of Maguiresbridge and Derrybrusk two years ago, Canon Watson was determined not to let recent ill-health hold him back.
Brookeborough councillor Victor Warrington added, “Mark was a character and was well thought of by his parishioners. He will be sadly missed.” Commenting on his ill-health Cllr Warrington said Canon Watson was ‘very determined’ to continue his duties.
A spokeswoman for Trory and Killadeas parishes said, “Canon Mark Watson spent over 10 years in the parishes. He was a faithful pastor and friend to everyone, especially when parishioners found themselves going through difficult times.”
Canon Watson, originally from Donegal, grew up in Omagh but spent a great deal of his career in Fermanagh. He was formerly rector of the Florencecout group of parishes, and a spokesman for the group said it was with “great sadness” news was shared that Canon Watson had “died in tragic circumstances”.
The Clogher Diocese issued a statement expressing sympathy Canon Watson’s family. “Canon Watson was a dedicated and faithful pastor and will be greatly missed by his parishioners,” it read.
Canon Watson is survived by wife Rona and sons Peter and Samuel. A post mortem is due to take place to determine the cause of the death.
Posted: 6:48 pm March 6, 2020