Shock at sudden death of leading cleric

PEOPLE from right across the community have been struggling with the news of the sudden death of one of Fermanagh’s best known clergymen at the age of 52.

Canon Mark Watson, Church of Ireland rector in Maguiresbridge, died suddenly on Monday morning. Emergency services attended the rectory on Drumgoon Road.

Since Canon Watson’s death there has been an outpouring of tributes to a man with a “larger than life personality”, who was a loving father, minister and “good friend”.

As Rural Dean of Enniskillen, Canon Watson was one of the church’s most senior clerics here and had 12 parishes under his remit. He was widely known across the county and in his work helped families in parishes throughout the length and breadth of the Clogher Diocese.