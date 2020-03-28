‘Selfish panic buyers are putting lives at risk’

A LOCAL pensioner who has been struggling to get vital supplies has made an impassioned plea to “the panic buyers and stockpilers of Fermanagh” to think of those they are putting at risk when filling their trolleys.

The crowds at Fermanagh’s supermarkets may have mostly died down this week, however many essential items are still unavailable and those doing online shopping, particularly those in isolation such as this lady, are still finding it difficult to come by the items they need. This could have dangerous consequences for some.

The lady, who wished to be referred to only as “one of the older folk”, suffers from a serious condition, as does her husband, and are at risk due to their age and health.

In an open appeal to “the panic buyers and stockpilers” to the county, which she asked the Herald to share, she explained how she had only been able to get half her usual weekly shop online and she had to put herself and her husband at risk by going out to the shops.

“Inconsiderate and completely selfish panic buyers and stockpilers have cleared the shelves meaning the supermarket is unable to complete my order,” she said.

“Thanks to extremely selfish people we will be forced to venture out to supplement our groceries by going from shop to shop to find what we need, making the possibility of contracting the virus much more likely.”

Asking why people were “being so appallingly selfish” the lady added: “This is not the Second World War when merchant ships bringing supplies into the country were being sunk.

“I have never stock piled or panic bought anything in my life and I suspect most people of my age have not either.

“Supermarkets designating early hours for older folk is good, but when you are looking at your nicely stocked larder knowing you are OK for food for the next several months give a thought to the

old lady or man living on their own who is going without because they can’t get what they need because of your selfishness.”

