Road surface is blamed for crashes at same spot

THERE have been calls for urgent action to be taken after four cars crashed at the very same spot on a Brookeborough road in the past week.

Since the beginning of this winter, at least nine cars are thought to have crashed at the same corner on Teiges Hill Road, between Brookeborough and Moanes Cross, according to Cllr Sheamus Greene who photographed the latest crash on the road on Monday morning.

“It’s quite incredible. Yesterday morning I got a phone call about a car that was over at the exact same spot,” he said.

“I had said to the person who had rang me that it was unbelievable, because two cars went over there last week, in the exact same spot.

“That’s four in a week, and over the winter months there have been different cars over there. I counted about nine in total, and that’s only the ones I saw.”

Calling on the Department of Infrastructure to assess the condition of the road, Cllr Greene said he believed the problem had begun after the road had been resurfaced by a private company hired by a windfarm company.

“It’s a sharp enough bend, but over the years there were maybe one or two maximum, over the course of the winter, but this seems to be happening now any time there is any bit of a slip,” said Cllr Greene.

He added: “I have called on Roads Service to send out an engineer to see what is going on at it. Someone will be killed at it, there is a telegraph pole there and the last four that have gone in have missed it by inches.

“It’s actually incredible how many cars have actually gone in at it,” he said.

“There has to some underlying problem with it.”