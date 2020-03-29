Police pledge to protect public in face of crime spike

POLICE in Fermanagh are still out on the beat, despite the increased pressures the force is facing along with the rest of us.

From foot patrols to traffic checks, the wheels of justice are continuing to turn across the county and local police have urged the public to continue to report any suspicious activity.

Across the country there is concern that the economic meltdown caused by the Coronavirus crisis will lead to a sharp upswing in crime. Businesses in particular are being urged to be extra vigilant for criminals targeting closed premises.

In a statement to the Herald, assistant chief constable Alan Todd, who has responsibility for district policing, said the PSNI had a “full range of business continuity plans to protect and maintain essential services.”

“However, these are likely to be extremely challenging times for the police service and our partner organisations and we continue to work together to ensure we continue to protect the public and our staff,” he added.

“PSNI, as an employer and public service, is following all advice issued by the Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health and Public Health Agency and has communicated the relevant information and advice to all officers and staff to protect themselves so that we remain in a position to keep our communities safe.”

Chief constable Todd added: “We will continue to work with our partners to support the response to COVID-19 Coronavirus and to ensure we have in place proportionate, appropriate and efficient procedures to address and respond to any challenges presented to the police service by Covid-19.

“This is a rapidly developing situation and we continue to take a lead from the government and our public health partners.”

Locally, the PSNI in Fermanagh has been letting both criminals and the public know they are still out and about patrolling neighbourhoods.

“We will be keeping a visible presence over the coming days, so report anything suspicious or untoward,” said a local spokesman. “Together we will keep our communities safe.”

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007