Plea to start mass testing in county

THERE has been a public plea to start mass testing across the county to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Fresh into his new role, as appointed councillor for Erne East, Eamon Keenan told the Herald, it was his belief that in the current crisis while social distancing remains very important, the government needs to start mass testing the population of the North for Covid-19.

He said, “This is the best way to track the spread of the disease, slow it contain it and stop it. The Southern government are planning to test 4000 people a day, this is the approach needed and I think we need an All-Ireland strategy as this virus doesn’t recognise any borders.

“The test kits that are being used world-wide are being made here in County Antrim. We have the capabilities, we just need the political will.”

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007