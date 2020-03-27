+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePlea to start mass testing in county
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Plea to start mass testing in county

Posted: 9:25 am March 27, 2020
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

THERE has been a public plea to start mass testing across the county to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Fresh into his new role, as appointed councillor for Erne East, Eamon Keenan told the Herald, it was his belief that in the current crisis while social distancing remains very important, the government needs to start mass testing the population of the North for Covid-19.
He said, “This is the best way to track the spread of the disease, slow it contain it and stop it. The Southern government are planning to test 4000 people a day, this is the approach needed and I think we need an All-Ireland strategy as this virus doesn’t recognise any borders.
“The test kits that are being used world-wide are being made here in County Antrim. We have the capabilities, we just need the political will.”

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:25 am March 27, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA