McDONALD, Tina

Posted: 5:40 pm March 27, 2020

McDONALD, Tina (née Owens) – (Teemore, Co. Fermanagh), 26th March 2020, suddenly. Devoted wife of Ciaran, loving daughter of Rose and the late Jim and dear sister of Madge, Pauline, Seamus and the late John.

Due to COVID-19, restrictions the wake and funeral are restricted to family only.

The Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday morning at 11 am in St. Mary’s Church, Teemore, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, mother, sisters, brother, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.

Messages of condolence can be emailed to tina.mcdonald.rip@gmail.com.

Family flowers only, donations can be made to MacMillan Cancer Support via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tinamcd.

Funeral Mass can be watched on webcam at www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-teemore.

