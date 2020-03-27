Major makeover for Skoda ‘workhorse’

IT’S ONE of the most popular cars on local road – and one that has always had favour with police and other emergency services.

Now the Skoda Octavia – which shares much of the underpinnings of the VW Golf – is getting a whole new lease of life with bigger dimensions, sharper styling and a whole new range of engines.

While the external dimensions are only marginally bigger than the outgoing model, clever design work has apparently resulted in more room inside in a car that was already spacious for its class. And the boot in particular, is almost 20 per cent bigger.

Skoda say the new Octavia is a major step up in terms of equipment and interior spec. Worthy as it has been, if there was one criticism that could have been made of their popular workhorse is that comfort levels were a little on the spartan side. Not now it seems and the new model is to feature a major ramping up of equipment and improved trim even on the more affordable entry level variant.

Connectivity is a big thing on all new cars and the Octavia will be no different with plenty of USB ports, a new information panel and the latest hands-free technology

Most noteworthy of all is the new range of engines being introduced, some of which people will be familiar with from the VW Golf and Passat ranges.

Predictably, there’s now a new plug-in hybrid which marries petrol and electric technology and promises realistic range in terms of miles before plug-in. In the real world of most local motorists, meanwhile, there are several latest technology diesel and petrol engines on offer. Diesel heads might be weaned off old habits with some very interesting new petrol units which offer almost diesel like fuel economy figures thanks to what Skoda calls ‘mild hybrid technology’