Local crime rate on the rise

CRIME is up in Fermanagh, with over 150 extra incidents reported in the local area so far this year, but police have assured the local public the county remains one of the safest in the North.

Last month the Council wrote to the PSNI regarding the alleged attempted shooting of an off duty police office in Kesh. In response, Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said he couldn’t comment on the incident as it remained part of an active investigation. He did, however, state that the Fermanagh and Omagh district “remains one of the lowest crime areas out of all eleven policing districts” but had seen an increase.

“So far this year we have recorded 4,501 crimes, which unfortunately is an increase of 4.5 percent on this time last year,” said the assistant chief constable. “While an increase of 156 crimes compared to this time last year is not welcome, we have changed the way in which we record offences of harassment , which has resulted in an increase of 201 extra offences being recorded.

“Therefore, in real terms, crime has remained similar to levels recorded last year, but one crime is a crime too many and we remain committed to working in collaboration with the community to ensure the citizens of Fermanagh and Omagh district remain safe.”

Assistant Chief Constable Todd said resource levels and workloads were continually reviewed.

He added: “We remain committed to policing with the community and have increased our neighbourhood policing teams from two to seven, so that we can work closer with the communities to tackle the issues that affect them most.

“We continue to work tirelessly with the community and partner agencies, for example, community reps, PSCP, An Garda Siochana and all other agencies that support our commitment of helping to build a safe, confident and peaceful society.”