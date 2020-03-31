+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Jump in number of people infected in county
Jump in number of people infected in county

Posted: 6:53 pm March 31, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com
THERE has been a jump in the total number of people suffering from Covid-19 in the local area. 
The most recent figures published by the Public Health Agency revealed there are now 27 confirmed in the Fermanagh and Omagh area, a jump of 10 from the previous figure of 17. 
It is important to note the real number of local people who have contracted the virus is likely to be much higher, with only those admitted to hospital with suspected Covid-19 and some local health workers being tested.
To date, a total of 516 tests have been carried out in the Western Trust area. 
While the Herald understands two people who had tested positive for the virus have died at the SWAH, the Western Trust will not confirm such details in order to protect patient confidentiality and the privacy of the patients’ families. 
Regardless what the true extent of how many local people are suffering from coronavirus, and how many have sadly passed away, the message remains the same for all of us in Fermanagh – the virus is here in our community and it is vital we stay at home to protect each other.
Meanwhile, our neighbouring counties and areas are also reporting increases in the number of confirmed cases, with Mid Ulster seeing its total double from eight to 16. 
To the south, where more testing had been taking place but has since slowed somewhat, there are 24 cases in Donegal.
In Cavan the most recent figures show nine cases. In Monaghan, which could previously claim to be the only county in Ireland without a confirmed case, there are now “less than five”, with exact figures only beginning at five and above. 
For more coverage on Covid-19 see tomorrow’s Fermanagh Herald.

