‘It’s not how we wanted things to end’

AS schools across Fermanagh and beyond entered their first week of temporary closure pupils shared messages of encouragement and support during this pandemic.

At Devenish College the head boy and head girl penned a poignant message this week reminding pupils, staff and the wider community that “this is one of the times you look at life and realise that tomorrow is never promised!”

Lorna McHugh and Lewis McVitty like pupils across the North admitted that they did not expect their final year at school to end in this way. They said that after lifting the last of their possessions from school “things really hit home and emotions ran high”.

The pupils added, “At a time like this it really is hard to turn thoughts into words. We could never begin to thank everyone but to the NHS staff and all those on the frontline we THANK YOU! However we feel a thank you will never be enough.”

To their school friends at Devenish College they said, “To all our friends who we walked away from on Wednesday not knowing what the following day held, we can only thank you for being the most amazing bunch of people to go through school with and you provided us with many laughs. The memories really will last a life time and soon we will realise school really is the best days of our lives!”

Through the post shared on the school’s social media Lorna and Lewis said it had been “an absolute pleasure” to have been the Head Boy and Head Girl, representing a school, that they said they both love and certainly will be forever grateful for. “It almost feels like we’re leaving behind our family and that’s because Devenish isn’t just a school it’s our family. We hope and pray that everyone in Devenish remains safe and well over the next couple of months.”