‘Get digital to keep spirits up during self-isolation’

THOSE in the ‘at risk’ groups regarding Covid-19 should decide now to self-isolate themselves, and the rest of us need to play our part in ensuring they remain connected, particularly those in rural areas.

That’s the message from local Cllr Victor Warrington, who is currently self-isolating as he is living with MS and has a compromised immune system.

“It’s a worrying time, obviously. These are unprecedented time. The fact we don’t really know what we’re facing probably makes it a bit scarier. Common sense has to come into it,” he said.

Cllr Warrington said he had spoken with his MS nurse before going into isolation last weekend: “I took the decision myself, and I think a lot of people would need to do the same. Take the decision that is right for themselves. This is only starting.”

He added: “I would encourage everyone to be sensible. Look after yourself. I think there are very few people out there who don’t have somebody who is at risk.

“It’s unprecedented times. We haven’t witnessed anything like this in our lifetimes, and it’s come on us very quickly. There has been no preparation. The advice is changing day by day, and we have to listen to the experts.”

Cllr Warrington his family have been rallying around and doing all they can to help him and make sure he is not isolated in the true sense of the word.

“I live in the back end of beyond. Yes, it’s lovely, but it’s great to be able to get out in the car and get wherever you want,” he said, adding it would be hard to cope without human connection and said it was imperative those in isolation stayed connected.

“If you can then do it digitally, but if you need to do it by phone, do it by phone. It’s important we keep everybody positive. Negativity is probably one of the worse things right now.”

Cllr Warrington said it was heartening to see the community coming together to help each other, and said if anyone in the area needed assistance, contact councillors such as himself, pointing out he could still be reached digitally.