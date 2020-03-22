Fermanagh puts best foot forward in the face of crisis

IT’S BEEN a very long time since the county has faced a crisis on the scale of the current Covid-19 epidemic, but in the true spirit of Fermanagh the community has risen to the occasion.

We are living in deeply unsettling times, when many are worried for their health and others are worried for their jobs or businesses.

Amidst all the fear and panic, however, right across the

county communities are coming together to help and look out for each other.

The extent of the community response is vast. Facebook pages have been popping up every day, such as the Fermanagh Covid Support page, to coordinate the community efforts. Whatsapp groups are being set up around the county to keep people connected.

Organisations and clubs are mobilising to respond to the needs of those in isolation or in need.

Businesses and sports clubs are delivering food and supplies door to door.

Take Belcoo O’Rahilly’s GAA club, for example, one of many, many Fermanagh clubs currently organising assistance.

The club is currently offering a prescription delivery service from the local pharmacy, and will be picking up provisions for people from the local shop.

“This will be available for vulnerable people within our community,” the club stated.

In Irvinestown, Jenny Irvine from the Arc Healthy Living Centre said they were working with local churches and other organisations to help coordinate the response, with more locals volunteering daily.

“We’ve had an unbelievable response from public,” said Ms Irvine. “It’s amazing the amount of people who are helping.

“We want to, in our efforts to do good, do no harm. We want to be safe, to be calm, reassuring people, and to spread only kindness.”

In Lisnaskea, Micheal Mowen from the Oak Healthy Living said they had been noticing a similar response.

“We have a strong sense of community in Fermanagh and the community and voluntary sector, sporting organisations, our local council and businesses are already rising to this challenge,” he said.