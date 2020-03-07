Event organisers keeping virus threat under review

SO FAR no major events or gatherings have been cancelled or postponed in Fermanagh over coronavirus concerns, however organisers of various upcoming events are keeping the situation under review.

Across the border in Cavan Sinn Fein postponed a public meeting it had planned to hold in the county town on Monday night past due to fears over the virus, which is officially known as Covid-19. The event was part of a series of meetings the party had been holding around the country, and a large crowd was expected. It was cancelled after party leader Mary Lou McDonald revealed her children attended a school where a case of the virus had been confirmed.

Here in Fermanagh, the biggest event on the local calendar is the annual St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Enniskillen. Large crowds always attend the Project St Patrick (PSP) Festival, which this year has the futuristic theme of ‘2020 Vision.’

The festivities will be proceeding as planned but PSP health and safety coordinator Tom Stevenson said all measures were being taken to protect the public and the situation was being monitored.

“The committee of PSP are acutely aware of the situation regarding Covid-19 coronavirus. The situation is fluid and advice is changing on an almost hourly basis,” said Mr Stevenson.

“At this stage we are proceeding with plans to ensure that Fermanagh has a brilliant St Patrick’s Day festival, however, we continue to monitor advice from statutory bodies and will take whatever decision is deemed to be prudent to ensure we do not put anyone at risk.”

Meanwhile, the Diocese of Clogher has said a series of planned meetings throughout Lent, aimed at encouraging lay parishioners to engage more with parish life and known as ‘Clogher Diocese in Dialogue’, are under review. The meetings are currently going ahead “subject to compliance with good practice in terms of hygiene and other requirements.”