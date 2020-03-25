Distillery switches gin making to help fight virus

GIN DISTILLERIES across the world have been shifting production to play their part in the global fight against Covid-19, and here in the county it is no different.

Fermanagh’s own Boatyard Distillery has been playing its part, moving to making much needed alcohol-based hand sanitiser, which they have been distributing to those in the local area who need it most.

“As priorities and perspective change in day to day life, we want to help where possible and give back to the local community,” the distillery said in a statement, announcing the distillery’s batch of hand sanitiser. But this was not something the company had made prior plans for.

Speaking to the Herald Joe McGirr of the Boatyard Distillery explained, “Five days ago we took a turn to change direction.

Two weeks ago we would never have thought we would be in this position today. We’ve had to adapt and we thought that we could give back to the local area around Fermanagh.”

The first batch of the hand sanitiser was given out to those who were in the most need in the community. Joe explained that the response to Thursday’s post was extraordinary.

“We had a massive response, within minutes the whole lot was gone. We’re working on making more but need containers and bottles to do so we reckon that will take about two weeks.”

Looking to the future Joe said the Boatyard Distillery was now set up for production of hand sanitiser. “We’ve shut down our own drinkable alcohol production to make this instead.

“It’s totally new for us, but our first priority is to help as much as we can.

We’re not trying to make money from it but we will aim to cover the costs at some point – but for now our priority is to make sure everyone is OK.

This is one way we hope to give a little bit back. Unfortunately we just don’t have enough of it at this point.”

For updates on availability keep an eye on the Boatyard Distillery’s Facebook page.