BOYLE, Daniel (Danny) – (Malahide and late of Lisnaskea, Fermanagh and Mirror Group Newspapers), March 30th, 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of his family, at home. Beloved husband of Dorothy and loving father of Danny, Fiona, Gráinne, Lorraine, Sinéad, Cathy, Doireann, Donna (niece) and the late Baby Brendan.

Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law, his cherished fifteen grandchildren, sister Judena, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to current restrictions, may leave a personal message below or on www.kirwans.ie. A Memorial Mass for Danny will be celebrated at a later date.

May he Rest In Peace