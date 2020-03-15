+44 (0)28 6632 2066
‘Bad eggs’ attack cars

Posted: 6:22 pm March 15, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com
POLICE in Enniskillen have appealed to the public to help find those throwing eggs at cars in Enniskillen. 
Over the past couple of weeks a number of motorists have reported having their cars ‘egged’ while driving on the road between the old Railway Hotel and Curry’s car park. Not only is this a nuisance for the car owners, but is quite dangerous and can also be quite frightening for the drivers. 
Police have now issued an appeal for information in the hope of finding those behind the eggings.
“Police have been made aware of a number of incidents involving eggs being thrown at vehicles and businesses in the Forthill Street area of Enniskillen,” said a police spokesman. “This not only poses an obvious risk to drivers and pedestrians if vehicles are hit but also causes frustration to those living and working in the area.” 
If anyone has any information regarding the incidents they are urged to call 101. 
 
