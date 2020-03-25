Anger as crowds flock to beaches despite virus

LOCAL people have been up in arms since images emerged across social media on Sunday with regards to the mass of people gathered on both Bundoran and Rossnowlagh beaches, making things appear ‘normal’ while the midst of a pandemic.

Although guidelines issued by both governments across the country advised people to stay in-doors, it would appear that the essential safety measures advised had been ignored by those who travelled from both sides of the border to the popular attractions.

In a heated discussion on social media one person said, “What part of social isolating do people not understand?” while another argued, “It wasn’t just the amount of cars and people that were about, but even in the shops had no social distancing, with no limit to the amount of people allowed in each time.”

Bundoran Councillor, Michael McMahon was quick to express his disapproval at the masses of people who flocked to the seaside town on Sunday. Condemning such behaviour, Cllr McMahon said, “As the local councillor in Bundoran I am absolutely shocked and frustrated at the people that have been crowding the beaches in Donegal today. There were also food vans on Rossnowlagh beach. Social distancing only will only work if everyone does it.”

He continued, “It is a disgrace and upsetting that front line workers are putting themselves at risk on a daily basis to keep people safe and yet people continue to have complete disregard for others safety, these people are not only endangering themselves but they are putting everyone’s health at risk. Social distancing guidelines are not being adhered to and this is a massive concern, I think there needs to be a review by the government immediately as regards to the parks and beaches in Donegal. The amount of people on beaches across the county today was completely unacceptable and we cannot allow this to continue.”