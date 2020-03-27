+44 (0)28 6632 2066
ABERCROMBIE, Margaret (Peggy)

Posted: 8:50 pm March 27, 2020

ABERCROMBIE, Margaret (Peggy) – March 27th, 2020 (peacefully) at County Care Home, Enniskillen. Late of Inis Fold, Enniskillen and formerly of Church Hill and Stewartstown. Beloved wife of the late Bob, dearly loved mother of Valerie (Jim), Jennifer (Bob), devoted grandmother to Paul, Arthur and Ruth and a much loved great grandmother.

Please note due to the current circumstances and government advice regarding COVID-19 the funeral will be strictly private.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Church Hill Methodist Church, cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74-7DP.

Lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle.

In heavenly love aboding”

