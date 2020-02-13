Trial of boat murder accused set to commence

The trial of a Strabane man charged with the murder of his wife will begin this morning (Thursday) in Dungannon crown Court.

Stephen McKinney (43) is alleged to have murdered Lu Na McKinney during a boat trip on Lough Erne, on a date unknown between the April 11 and April 14, 2017. He strenuously denies the charge.

At the time of the alleged offence McKinney was residing in Convoy, Co Donegal but now has an address on the court papers as Castletown Square in Fintona, Co Tyrone.

Yesterday a jury of nine men and three women were selected to hear evidence from 147 witnesses. The trial is expected to last for eight weeks.

Judge Madam Justice McBride told the jury that the case involved a drowning incident with a boat hired from Killadeas, Co Fermanagh.

The 35-year-old mother died after entering the water at Devenish Island.