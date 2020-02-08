Police rubbish claims lasers are blinding female driver

POLICE have quashed fears that drivers are being distracted by people using lasers.

Earlier this week a social media post sparked widespread reaction and shock as claims were aired that a woman travelling from Enniskillen toward Omagh was ‘targeted’ by this type of activity.

The original post was widely shared on social media with community groups among those sharing details. The original post read, “Warning girls, a girl from work was driving from Enniskillen to Omagh this evening when a car behind her started flashing a laser in her back window.

“It was very blinding but she managed to get away and called the Police. Police said its been happening a lot as a way of getting female drivers to pull over and are then robbed so please everyone be careful.”

After a few days of the post circulating the Police responded urging people to stop posting things that they do not know to be true. A Police spokesman said, “This message has been circulating on social media.

“This has been checked and there have been no reports of this nature. Please stop posting things that you don’t know is true! Scaremongering does not help anyone.

“This is like the posts that circulated about the ‘Black Path’ and caused a lot of anxiety for no reason!”

Earlier this year a social media frenzy erupted after a succession of ‘snaps’ on the Snapchat ap claiming a man had killed a child in Enniskillen and was at large. Then as now, these rumours caused public reaction and Police were forced to clarify the situation. On that occasion there were animal bones found by a member of the public on the Great Northern Way path on the Irvinestown road.

Police said those rumours were “100 percent fabricated” and assured people there was ‘no-one on the loose’.