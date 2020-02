McNAMEE, Marcus – suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital. Reposing at his sister’s house Caroline Teague, Lurganboy, Newtownbutler from Tuesday evening at 6 pm until removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Newtownbutler for 11 am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Maurice and Charlie and sisters Margaret (Byrne), Marie (Madigan), Bernie (Prunty), Frances (Cassidy), Yvonne (O’Reilly), Caroline (Teague) and Dorothy (Brady).Pre-deceased by his brothers John Frances and Jimmy and his sister Joan McCaffrey.