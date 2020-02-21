McGRATH, Anne (née Friel) – Mill Street, Pettigo, formerly Racoo, Ballintra, Co. Donegal, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, 21st February 2020, RIP. Beloved wife of Patrick (Patsy) and loving mother of Winnie, Pauric, Paul, Aidan, Dermott, Diane, Declan, Lorraine and the late Desmond, RIP.

Anne will be reposing at her late residence on Saturday and Sunday from 12 noon to 9 pm. Family time please outside of these hours. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11 am in Saint Mary’s Church, Pettigo followed by Interment in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired, to the Oncology Ward Sligo Hospital, c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild and entire family circle. House private on the morning of funeral.

St Pio Pray For Her