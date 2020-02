McGOVERN, baby Isla Rose (8 Necarne Court, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh), peacefully in the loving care of her family, 22nd February 2020, sleeping with the angels.

Dearly loved daughter of Shane McGovern and Zoe Neely, cherished granddaughter of Damien and Elaine McGovern and Zain and Maggie Neely.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Funeral Arrangements Later