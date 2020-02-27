McCONNELL, James – Macken, Co. Fermanagh, 27th February 2020, peacefully. Loving husband of late Madge and dear father of Marie, Clare and Malachy.

Remains reposing at his home, 145 Inishmore Road, Derryleague, Macken, BT92-3EL until removal tomorrow evening Friday, at 6.30 pm to arrive for 7 pm at St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughters, son, sister-in-law Bridie, daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandchildren Meadhbh & James, nephews, nieces & extended family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to Marie Curie.