Mart owners in dock after man died in bullock incident

THE owners of Clogher Mart are to stand trial on health and safety charges, relating to the death of an elderly farmer, who succumbed to injuries after an incident involving a bullock.

Eighty-year-old Harry McAnespie suffered severe head trauma in the incident on 23 June 2018.

He was air-lifted to hospital but passed away during the early hours of the following day.

The Health & Safety Executive commenced an investigation which led to proceedings against Clogher Valley Livestock Producers Limited.

At Dungannon Magistrates Court, the company was represented by director Edwin Boyd where the charges were read, comprising of two counts of failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of employees, as well as non-employed persons who may be affected by exposure to risks.

Mr Boyd confirmed he understood the charges against the company, and did not object to the court proceedings.

He declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his or the company’s behalf at this stage.

A lawyer appearing for the prosecution said there is a case to answer, which was agreed by District Judge Michael Ranaghan.

He ordered the matter to be returned to Dungannon Crown Court for arraignment which is scheduled to take place next month.

Judge Ranaghan noted the presence of Mr McAnespie’s widow and several family members, seated quietly in the public gallery and said, “The court expresses it condolences on this very tragic incident.”

Bail was fixed at £750 and a defence barrister asked if his client could be excused from the standard procedure of going into custody to sign this, given the particular circumstances of the case.

The judge said he has previously ruled bail will always be signed in custody, “But this is an entirely different and tragic situation.”

At the time of the incident, Clogher Valley Livestock Producers Limited, extended its sympathy to Mr McAnespie’s family describing him as a long-standing customer.

They said, “This has been a most tragic incident. Harry was very well known and highly respected in the farming community, and his loss will be keenly felt.”

The company pointed out it was co-operating fully with investigations.