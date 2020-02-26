Man of vision ‘had a huge impact on life in Fermanagh’

MOURNERS at the funeral of Gerry Burns, the former Fermanagh District Council chief executive heard his son John describe him as ‘selfless and kind’, an example to his children in how to love and care for each other.

Those words were met with a round of applause by the congregation at the Requiem Mass in St Michael’s Church in Enniskillen, paying their respects to Mr Burns, who died at the age of 85 after a short illness.

His son John said the large congregation showed the high regard in which he was held.

“As with many things in life he had a positive impact on Enniskillen and the wider Fermanagh area, for which he had worked tirelessly,” he said.

Addressing the mourners , Fr Raymond Donnelly who was assisted by Canon Pat McEntee, Deacon Michael Donnelly described him as humble and considerate and always brought a peaceful word to a difficult situation.

He was born in Milford Street, west Belfast and received his early education at St Mary’s CBS before taking up various office jobs before returning to full time education at Queen’s University where he studied economics.

Gerry went on to teach at Armagh Technical College and in 1976 he was appointed chief executive of Fermanagh District Council.

“He took on a very challenging position with a vision and a determination,” said Fr Donnelly.

“His focus was on making life better for the people of Enniskillen and I know he was proud of his achievements like the Ardhowen Theatre, the redevelopment of the Townhall, the Buttermarket and the shopping centre, to name but a few,” he added.

In retirement he took up positions such as Ombudsman for Northern Ireland, and was author of the Burns Report post-primary review in 2001

He received two honorary doctorates from Queen’s and University of Ulster and was honoured with an OBE.

He was pre-deceased by his wife Moyra.

He is survived by his sons Gerry, Declan and John, daughters Yvanna and Nuala and a sister Una.

Burial took place at Cross Cemetery following Requiem Mass.