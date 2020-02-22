Local secondaries soar but no grammars make top 30

LOCAL secondary schools here continue perform well with eight schools appearing in the top 50 non-grammar school exam performance league tables.

Grammar schools here, however, did not perform as well with not one Fermanagh school featuring in the North’s top 30 schools for A level results.

Statistics from the Summary of Annual Examination Results, presented by the Department of Education state that in 2018/19 over 72.8 percent of fifth year pupils achieved five or more GCSEs at grades A*-C including maths and English.

Hitting the top spot in the North was Lisnaskea school, St Kevin’s College. The notable achievement comes just two years after the amalgamation of St Eugene’s, Roslea and St Comhgall’s, Lisnaskea, forming the new school, St Kevin’s College. Over 90 percent of fifth year pupils at the college obtained five GCSEs at grades A*-C, including maths and English.

Also featuring prominently in the league table is Fivemiletown College. The school ranked in twelfth position with 74.5 percent of pupils recording five GCSEs at grades A*-C, including maths and English.

Sixty-nine percent of pupils at St Joseph’s College, Enniskillen hit the same marker, ranking the school in 20th position.

Following closely, in 26th position was St Aidan’s High School, Derrylin where 65.7 percent of pupils met the above set of grades.

Moving further down the league table Erne Integrated College and St Franchea’s College placed 38th and 39th respectively with 61.5 and 61.2 percent of pupils recording five or more GCSEs at grades A*-C including maths and English.

Devenish College placed 41st, 60.7 percent of pupils meeting this government benchmark. The final Fermanagh secondary school to rank in the top 50 was St Mary’s College, Irvinestown with 58.8 percent of pupils achieving five or more GCSEs at grades A*-C including maths and English.

The league tables published by the Irish News set out a detailed break down of examination results at non-grammar schools across the North.