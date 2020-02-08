LILLEY, Brendan

LILLEY – It is with a heart full of sadness, love, and gratitude that we have to confirm the passing of our beloved father Brendan Lilley.

House strictly private today, Saturday please.

Brendan will repose at his home, 22 Chanterhill Road, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh on Sunday, 9th February from 2 pm until 8 pm and on Monday, 10th February from 11 am until 3 pm with, house strictly private at all other times. Removal from his home on Monday, 10th February to arrive in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen for 7 pm. Requiem Mass in St. Michael’s Church on Tuesday at 11 am, followed by interment in Cross Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Fermanagh Parkinsons Society, c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-4BY(cheques to be made payable to Fermanagh Parkinsons Society).

Fuels and Lubricants Drumlyon, Enniskillen and Lilley’s Centra, Drumlyon, Enniskillen will both close on Tuesday, 11th February, the day of his funeral, as a mark of respect. Lilley’s Centra, Dublin Road will remain open as it is a designated emergency services site.

After a full life dedicated to his work, his parish, his local communities and his family, it is now time to rest.

May he rest in eternal love and peace x