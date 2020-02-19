‘Large’ haul of drugs uncovered

A LARGE quantity of “suspected” diazepam tablets has been seized from a property in the Camphill area of Newtownbutler by local authorities on Thursday.

In a statement, PSNI Fermanagh said, “Your local district support team and Erne East neighbourhood policing team have acted on more of the information you provided us with.

“A search of a property in the Camphill Park area of Newtownbutler this evening has resulted in a large quantity of suspected Diazepam tablets being taken off the streets of Fermanagh. Our enquiries are ongoing.”

Local Cllr, Thomas O’Reilly “supported” authorities, for their endeavours to take harmful drugs off the streets. He said, “We must focus on taking drugs out of society, in particular the increase of prescription drug-use. There is a danger to taking prescribed medication for recreational use, people must be aware of how dangerous prescribed drugs can be if they’re not being used in the way they are meant to, this has become a growing problem across Fermanagh.”

While it could be suggested that ‘self-medicating’ could stem from a lack of mental health facilities and long waiting lists for people across the county, Cllr O’Reilly encourages anybody who suffers from mental health issues “to seek professional health rather than to self-medicate.”

He continued, “The lack of mental health services and the long wait for help can often lead to people coming up with their own solutions, and that can be very harmful. From the figures it seems to be an ever-growing problem for rural towns and villages across the county, over the last number of years. We want to see people being able to fight against those who are selling drugs in local communities, by standing together and saying no.

“We need to make sure that the young people are aware of the dangers, particularly taking drugs and having no idea what is in them. Unfortunately, from time to time we see how cocktails of drugs, or just a ‘one-off’ can have deadly consequences, therefore we must ensure that as much education as possible is done.”