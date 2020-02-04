+44 (0)28 6632 2066
INGRAM, Irene Joan

Posted: 9:40 pm February 4, 2020

INGRAM, Irene Joan (née Hipwell) – February 2nd, 2020 (peacefully) at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Late of ‘Picardy’, Farnamullan, Lisbellaw. Beloved wife of the late Reverend Brett Ingram, dearly loved mother of Neil, Sharon, Clyde and Gladys, much loved mother-in-law and grandmother.

House private please.

Funeral Service in St. Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen on Saturday, 8th February 2020 at 1 pm, followed by private family cremation.

No flowers please, donations in lieu to Belfast Cochlear Implant Centre and Sensory Support Services, Drumcoo Centre, Enniskillen. Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74-7DP.

Lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle.

