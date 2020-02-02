Increase in drink and drugs crime rocketing

ARRESTS for drink and drug offences in Fermanagh area this winter has rocketed.

New figures released by the Police show an increase of 60 percent when compared to the same period the previous year.

From 30th November last year to 1 January Police made 32 arrests for drink/drug driving offences here. This is a dozen more than the same period during 2018/19.

Referring to the significant increase in arrests, councillor Thomas O’Reilly said, “This is disappointing that people are not heeding the message that could save, not only someone else’s life but their own life. Whether it is a short journey or long journey, any journey after taking drink or drugs should not be attempted. Certainly it is not for the want of this message getting out there by many agencies, not least the Policing and Community Safety Partnership, working with the Police to encourage people to be responsible drivers.

“There is absolutely no excuse. People have become much more aware that if they see someone attempting to drive, they are notifying the Police. Police are catching more people, and the numbers are proving a likelihood that you are going to get caught. The message is if you drink and drive or take drugs and drive you will be caught.”