Householders left confused over blue bin refusal notice

LOCAL residents have been left scratching their heads after recycling bins were ‘blue labelled’ and left unemptied due to “incorrect materials” being found inside.

In one incident a bin was labelled because a typical shop bought cardboard pizza box was found inside.

The box when bought contains a cellophane wrapped pizza.

In a separate incident a recycling bin was unemptied due to bagged recyclable waste.

The blue labels attached to the handles of wheelie bins read, “Sorry we cannot empty your blue recycling bin as it contained the following incorrect materials… please remove these items and your blue bin will be collected on your next blue bin collection day.”

A spokesman for the Council later said, “Shop bought pizza boxes are recyclable and should be placed in the blue recycling bin.”

However, it was added that take away pizza boxes cannot be recycled as they contain food and grease contamination.

The spokesman continued, “Blue tags are placed on recycling bins that have contaminated contents ie items that are not recyclable through the blue bin collection e.g. nappies, plastic bags, food waste, electrical items.

“The inclusion of these items in a recycling load may result in the material being rejected at the recycling facility and increased processing costs,” he said

The Council also provided clarity on what can and cannot be placed in recycling bins here.

“Plastics that are not accepted within the blue recycling bin include plastic bags, bread bags, cling film and bubble wrap.

“As a general rule, if you can scrunch plastic into a ball in your hand, it is not accepted in the blue recycling bin.”

Recyclable items include: Paper, cardboard, tetra pak, tins and cans, aerosols, glass bottles and jars and plastic bottles, pots, tubs and trays including drinks bottles, milk cartons, shampoo bottles, cleaning bottles (please remove the pump and dispose in the landfill bin), butter tubs, yogurt pots and food trays are recyclable and should be placed in the blue recycling bin; clean, dry and loose i.e. not bagged or packed within each other.