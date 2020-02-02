Help at hand for those struggling with debt

JANUARY really can feel like the longest month for most of us, with post-Christmas debts piling up and bills coming in thick and fast. For some, though, the financial pressures can feel overwhelming.

Research shows that nearly half of all people who are in debt suffer with mental health issues, and in January mounting bills and debt can reach crisis point for many.

Aware of the pressures on local people, local charity CAP (Christians Against Poverty) has reminded the community help is at hand.

Manager of the local CAP debt centre, Jonathan Hayward, said that the service was open to everyone of all backgrounds.

“Financial problems feel overwhelming but there is free help available to deal with them,” said Mr Hayward. “If you are worrying about how to deal with money after Christmas, do not delay, make the call today and we can deal with it together.

“Our lines have reopened to take on new clients of all faiths or none and we have a freephone number to make it as easy as possible to get in touch. The team are ready and waiting for your call so that at the beginning of 2020, you can start on the journey towards getting out of debt.

“They’ll sort out an appointment for you with a local debt coach from Enniskillen West NI Debt Centre who will come to visit you in the privacy of your home.”

Mr Hayward said poverty affected entire households, including children. Former CAP client Carol said since she had got out of debt her relationship with her family had improved.

“When you’re stressed and anxious you’re very short tempered. I was so stressed I wasn’t sleeping, eating properly, I wasn’t looking after myself,” she said. “When I think about it now, I felt so awful a person that I’d got into that situation where I couldn’t feed my family.”

To contact CAP call 0800 328 0006 or visit www.capuk.org