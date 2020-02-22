GRACE, Kevan – 203 Brollagh Road, Corry, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, 20th February 2020, peacefully surrounded by his family in the exceptional care at the Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex. Beloved husband of Roisin, and devoted dad to Richard.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, son, daughter-in-law Collette, his beloved grandchildren Hannah and Alex, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all his relatives, neighbours and friends.

‘May Kevan now Rest in Eternal Peace’

Reposing at his late residence at Corry, Belleek. House strictly private to family, close friends and neighbours at all times please. Removal from his late residence on Sunday morning, 23rd February to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Palliative Care Team at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, c/o Donal Breslin, Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran.