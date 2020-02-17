+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesGILROY, Louise Mary

GILROY, Louise Mary

Posted: 11:54 pm February 17, 2020

GILROY, Louise Mary (née McEntee) – formerly of Teehill, Clones, Sunday, February 16th peacefully at Gortacharn Nursing Home Lisnaskea. Loving wife of the late Paddy Gilroy and mother to Suzanne McGinnity and Tommie.

Reposing at Dowler’s Funeral Home from 6 pm until 9 pm this evening (Monday) and again on Tuesday from 6 pm until 9 pm. Removal from Dowler’s Funeral Home on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Alphonsus Church, Connons for 11.30 am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

No flowers please, donations if so desired to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA