GILROY, Louise Mary (née McEntee) – formerly of Teehill, Clones, Sunday, February 16th peacefully at Gortacharn Nursing Home Lisnaskea. Loving wife of the late Paddy Gilroy and mother to Suzanne McGinnity and Tommie.

Reposing at Dowler’s Funeral Home from 6 pm until 9 pm this evening (Monday) and again on Tuesday from 6 pm until 9 pm. Removal from Dowler’s Funeral Home on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Alphonsus Church, Connons for 11.30 am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

No flowers please, donations if so desired to the Alzheimer’s Society.