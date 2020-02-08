Driver ‘sent man flying’ at zebra crossing

A DRIVER who knocked down a pedestrian on a zebra crossing, causing him to fly into the air and land on the footpath, has been given penalty points.

Ieva Pocepaviciene (33) of Drumbeg, Enniskillen, was not present for her hearing at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday, instead pleading guilty to careless driving by post.

On November 13th police in Enniskillen were called to an accident on the Queen Elizabeth Road. When they arrived there was a pedestrian lying on the footpath, with minor injuries.

The man had been knocked down on the zebra crossing by Pocepaviciene.

The court heard the defendant’s car had struck the man in the hip as he crossed, flipping him into the air, and he then landed on his back on the footpath.

When cautioned by police Pocepaviciene said she had looked both ways but had not seen him, adding the man had been wearing black.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall pointed out the accident had happened at 10.45am and it had been bright, and said the defendant had hit a pedestrian on a pedestrian crossing.

Judge Marshall fined Pocepaviciene £350 and endorsed six

penalty points on her driving licence.