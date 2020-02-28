Crematorium plans on the table

PLANS to build a crematorium in Fermanagh are to be discussed by local councillors this week.

An estates strategy document due to be discussed at a meeting of the Council’s Policing and Community Safety Partnership this Thursday sets out a ten year plan for estates in Fermanagh.

Included in the plans is a proposal to collaborate in development of a crematorium to service the North-West of Ireland.

It notes this proposal is subject to development constraints and as yet no location has been hinted.

At present undertakers here travel to the Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan a journey which takes as little as half an hour for some local

funeral directors.

Commenting on the feasibility potential for a crematorium in Fermanagh Derrylin funeral director Pat Blake, pictured below, said, “I would

have thought there wasn’t a lot of merit to having another crematorium. Times change and cremations may increase as the years go by but we have access to Cavan seven days a week and they are well capable of coping with demand from the west of the province. I would

think it would be highly unlikely that another crematorium in the west of the province will come to fruition.”

Lisbellaw funeral director Marcus Madill, trading as SR Elliott spoke about the Cavan crematorium positively.

“It’s only 45 minutes down the road so it’s very handy for us. I would think in the future there will be more cremations, but there’s still a

lot of traditional burials. Cavan is very close and there is little to no traffic congestion. We have a great relationship with them.”

Councillor Thomas O’Reilly PCSP chairman said, “I think in this day and age we are looking at more than the traditional way of burial.

Evidence would probably show that there is quite a usage for the crematorium in Cavan and this general area of Fermanagh/Tyrone has no

alternative to traditional graveyards.

“I think this is something that we should explore in terms of feasibility and costs to be able to look at this as an alternative.

“I think people want to do different things. I myself have donated my body to Queen’s medical centre – there are alternatives out there and

people have a right to choose those alternatives.”