County Buildings reopens as transformed ‘services hub’

THE County Buildings in Enniskillen’s East Bridge Street are to reopen with a customer focused hub designed to make it easier to access FODC (Fermanagh and Omagh District Council) services.

The public building will open in Enniskillen, on Monday 24 February after a lengthy period of refurbishment.

The Enniskillen ‘Connect Centre’ and a number of the Council’s Enniskillen based public facing services will be located at the newly refurbished County Buildings where works have been undertaken to transform it into an accessible hub for residents, ratepayers and visitors to the area. Members of the public will be able to access a range of information about Council services and carry out transactions with the Council at the accessible town centre location.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Siobhan Currie, said, “The relocation of a number of the Enniskillen based public facing services will make it easier for our customers and service users to connect with us through this one stop shop approach.”

Customer service advisors will be on hand at the Connect Centre to answer queries relating to general Council services and to take payments for a range of Council services and invoices including dog licences, building control plan, inspection fees and fixed penalty notice fees.

A number of Enniskillen based Council services will also be located at County Buildings on a phased basis from Monday 24 February. This will include, registration of births, deaths, marriages and civil partnerships etc.