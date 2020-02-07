CONLON, Jim (John James) – Derrygoas, Newtownbutler, peacefully in the loving care of his family.

Sadly missed by his wife, Rose, daughter Collette, Pamela, Joan, Jacinta and his son Derek, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, his sister Teresa, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home, Friday from 6 pm and on Saturday from 11 am. Requiem Mass on Sunday in St. Alphonsus Church, Connons; at 11 am interment in the adjoining cemetery.

When attending the wake, please enter from the Cavan / Clones Road, and exit by the Clones / Newtownbutler Road.

May he Rest In Peace