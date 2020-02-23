+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Caught on camera… Fermanagh now gets its own TV ad

Posted: 1:10 pm February 23, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH is to get its own TV ad as part of a new spring tourism campaign.
In the past Fermanagh has featured, very briefly, in other TV tourism advertisements, such as a campaign in recent years by Discover Northern Ireland in recent years.
Now local tourist marketing body, Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism (FLT), is to produce an ad entirely dedicated to promoting the county. FLT, supported by both the Council and the private sector, run seasonal campaigns every year. This spring it intends to go one step further and put out a TV ad, showing off what the county has to offer.
“Following a recent meeting with member of the local trade, FLT proposed to commission a television advertisement to air on Virgin Media platforms in spring 2020, with an estimated viewership of 4.4 million,” stated a report delivered to the Council’s regeneration and community committee last week.
The report stated FLT, which will also produce an ad for the Omagh and Sperrins area, will raise around £15,000 from the private sector to fund the campaign, while the Council will contribute up to £6,000.
Meanwhile, plans are also afoot to promote Fermanagh to the German tourist market. Tourism Ireland is planning to promote Fermanagh in the country “due to the affinity with the waterways, cruising and angling which has traditionally been popular to the German visitor.”
As part of the plan, it is hoped to promote the lakelands in well known German lifestyle and travel blog, Uberding. It also plans to market the county on German social media, websites, and so on.

